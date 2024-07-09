Use palm leaf boxes for prasadam: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA : The Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) underlined the need to stop the use of butter paper covers to distribute prasadam in temples.

“As per the advice of environmental experts, we have decided to introduce palm leaf boxes and small bowls made of banana leaves for the distribution of prasadam in temples of Pithapuram Assembly constituency on a pilot basis,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan, who has been busy reviewing different departments under him almost every day since he became the Deputy Chief Minister, has been taking suggestions from different quarters as to how best to strengthen the departments in the larger interests of the people.

Environmentalist and nature farming expert Vijay Ram met Pawan Kalyan on Monday to explain the adverse impact of plastic use on ecology and also the benefits of organically cultivated rice varieties Govind Bhog, Ratna Chodi and Mappillai Samba.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said, “It is advisable to celebrate the festivals with environment-friendly things. In a few weeks, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated. If it is celebrated using the clay idols of Lord Ganesh, it will benefit the environment, and prevent pollution of water bodies. We have decided to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Pithapuram Assembly constituency with clay idols.”