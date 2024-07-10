Andhra Aviation Minister inspects Bhogapuram Airport works

VIZIANAGARAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has asserted that the face of the North Coastal Andhra will change with the completion of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport. The Bhogapuram Airport will be a game changer for the development of State as at least 6 lakh people will get direct and indirect employment, he aid.

On Tuesday, he inspected the Bhogapuram Airport works, along with District Collector BR Ambedkar, MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi and other officials. GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited representatives gave PowerPoint presentation on the project. Later, he inspected the airport terminal and runway works.

Addressing the media, Rammohan Naidu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to the development of North Coastal Andhra.

“We will complete the Bhogapuram airport by December 2026. As part of this, the Chief Minister will inspect the Bhogapuram airport works on Thursday,” he added.