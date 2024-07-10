RySS APCNF programme nominated for Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024

GUNTUR: Adding another feather to its cap, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) has been nominated for the prestigious Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024. Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) launched by RySS, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture in 2016, is recognised as the world’s largest agroecology programme with over a million farmers. Natural farming is being practised in over 5,00,000 hectares in the State. A high-level delegation from RySS and the Government of Andhra Pradesh will attend the award ceremony to be held at Lisbon City, Portugal on July 11.

Nagendramma Nettem of Sathya Sai district is the champion farmer of APCNF, who will highlight the role of women in the success of APCNF at the Lisbon event. She has taken up the task of promoting awareness on natural farming, while leading a group of 20 women farmers. The 38-year-old hails from Ghantapuram village and she is a mother of two daughters. Her journey into natural farming started when her 7-year-old daughter was diagnosed with vision deficiency, and doctors advised her to increase the girl’s green leafy vegetable intake.

During that time a few community resource persons visited their village and briefed them about the natural farming model. Having learnt about its benefits, Nagendramma, a BA graduate, adopted natural farming and raised crops in 800 square metre plot, and within a short time she started witnessing the nutritional benefits of chemical-free food. “Buoyed by the good results, I decided to become a full-time farmer, which I never imagined. In the first crop harvest, the yield was much higher than the chemical farming method, and the food had better taste and quality.”

Recognising her proactive efforts to motivate farmers to adopt natural farming, RySS appointed Nagendramma as an NF farmer trainer in 2019, and as a Model Master Trainer in 2023. Now, she and her husband are cultivating 12 varieties of crops in 2 hectares of land. “Nothing makes me happier than the sense of fulfilment I feel when I encourage other farmers to switch to natural farming, not only for their welfare, but for the conservation of biodiversity,’’ she said.

Her journey from a struggling farmer to an accredited NF Model Master Trainer at the State level, exemplifies her resilience and innovation in agriculture.

Elated on being selected to attend the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024 award ceremony, alongside RySS Vice-Chairman T Vijaya Kumar, Nagendramma said, “I never in my wildest dreams imagined myself to represent all my fellow farmers at such a prestigious platform. I hope this new recognition helps me motivate more farmers to switch to natural farming,’’ she added.

Action to combat climate change

The Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, first awarded in 2020, rewards individuals and organisations who are leading society’s efforts to tackle the single biggest challenge facing humanity today -- Climate Change. The 1 million euro Prize recognises outstanding contributions to climate action and climate solutions that inspire hope. The independent jury of the Prize for Humanity chaired by former Chancellor of Germany Dr Angela Merkel will choose the 2024 winner from 181 nominations received from across the world. It will be a first for India if the APCNF programme wins the Prize.