Andhra minister Nimmala Ramanaidu releases water to Krishna Delta

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Water Resources Development Nimmala Ramanaidu has said every effort is being made to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the people fully.

Ramanaidu released water to the Krishna Delta at the Eastern Delta Head Regulator of Prakasam Barrage on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Through effective management of water resources, wealth can be created on a large scale, benefiting all sections of society, and leading to prosperity of the State.”

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu executed the Pattiseema lift irrigation project with foresight to draw Godavari water and supply it to nearly 13 lakh acres in Krishna delta, besides quenching the thirst of 30-40 lakh people.

Steps are being taken to develop Pattiseema, Tadipudi, Purushothapatnam and Pushkara lift irrigation schemes, which were neglected by the previous YSRC regime.

About 6,500 cusecs of water is being drawn from Pattiseema for the Krishna delta .With the release of water, it will be possible to irrigate 7,38,000 acres of land in the eastern delta, and fill tanks in 11 Assembly constituencies of NTR, Krishna and Eluru districts to quench the people’s thirst, he said. Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy emphasised the importance of drains along with irrigation canals for the development of agriculture sector, mentioning that the people of Krishna delta faced serious problems due to poor maintenance of canals during the previous YSRC regime. He mentioned that while Rs 4,000 crore was spent during the TDP tenure, the previous regime did not spend not even Rs 50 crore for the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme, which is vital for upland areas of Nuzvid, Mylavaram and Tiruvuru.

Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra expressed his gratitude for addressing the drinking water problem in Krishna Delta, besides supplying irrigation water for Kharif crops.

Irrigation Advisor M Venkateswara Rao, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy, people’s representatives and ryot leaders were present.

1,500 cusecs released

Irrigation authorities released 1,500 cusecs of water from Prakasam Barrage through Krishna Eastern Main Canal. Irrigation SE TJH Prasad Babu said 900 cusecs of water was released to Ryves Canal, 300 cusecs to Eluru canal and 300 cusecs to Bandar Canal