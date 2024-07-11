File burning case: Andhra Pradesh police inspect PCB main office in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the probe into destruction of files of the Pollution Control Board, Penamaluru Inspector K Rama Rao and his team inspected the PCB main office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that police arrested two persons for setting afire files, hard disks, identity cards and other official material belonging to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) and the Pollution Control Board (PCB) on the outskirts of Pedapulipaka village in Penamaluru mandal on July 3.

The two accused were identified as Rama Rao, who works in the PCB as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for former chairman Sameer Sharma, and car driver Nagaraju. Later, one Rupendra was taken into custody for questioning. A case was registered against them for unauthorised disposal of files.

Following the incident, PCB Secretary Sridhar constituted an internal committee to ascertain the motive behind the destruction of files.

During their inspection, the police recorded the statements of employees and heads of seven different wings pertaining to the files seized from the spot of file destruction at Pedapulipaka. The role of some higher officials is suspected behind the destruction of files.

“The importance of files, hard disks and pen drives was ascertained in the presence of PCB officials, and the statements of employees were recorded. The report of the internal committee is expected in a couple of days. We are also examining the CCTV camera footage and call data records of the three arrested,” police said.