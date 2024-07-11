Prakasam, Rythu Bazaars to sell essential goods at lower prices

ONGOLE: The district authorities are set to sell essential commodities, including rice and red gram (dal), at lower prices compared to the open market at the Rythu Bazars from Thursday.

Special counters will be set up in the Rythu Bazar premises for this purpose. Prakasam district Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna announced that good quality steamed rice, raw rice, and red gram will be available at all three vegetable markets under the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits.

Specifically, BPT rice will be sold for Rs 49 per kg, raw rice for Rs 48 per kg, and red gram for Rs 160 per kg at the Lawyer Peta (near Saibaba temple), Kothapatnam bus stand, and Dibbala Road bazars. Following government directives on essential commodity price control, Gopalakrishna held a meeting on Tuesday with rice millers, dal millers association leaders, civil supplies officials, and OMC commissioner M Jaswanth Rao and Rythu Bazar officials. They discussed strategies for selling commodities at reasonable prices. Additionally, Gopalakrishna, along with District Supply Officer Udaya Bhaskar and OMC Commissioner visited the markets to inspect the available facilities. They ordered the estate officers to clean up the markets and surroundings and set up the special counters.

“We are also going to make these essential commodities available at low prices at the Ramnagar D-Mart,” explained Gopala Krishna. “In a few days, these low-price rice and dal stocks will be available in all big chain market stores. We appeal to the public to take full advantage of this government-provided facility,” he said.