Three minor boys held for rape and murder of girl in Andhra's Nandyal village

KURNOOL: An eight-year-old girl, who went missing on Sunday, was allegedly raped and killed by three minors under the Muchhumarri police limits in Pagidyala mandal, Nandyal district. Based on the confession of the suspects, police have launched a search operation in the backwaters of the River Krishna near Muchumarri Lift Irrigation water pump house.

According to police, the girl went missing on Sunday morning. She had gone to a playground near her house but did not return even after a long time passed. Her parents then began searching for her, but in vain. Later, they filed a complaint with the police.

When the police, too, failed to trace the girl, they deployed sniffer dogs on Tuesday. Sources said police observed the suspicious behaviour of the three minor boys, who were wandering in the village, after the sniffer dogs were pressed into service. Sources said one of three boys confessed to the crime and subsequently, the other two were also nabbed. The minor boys, aged between 11 and 15, reportedly admitted to taking the girl from the playground to the pump house on the outskirts of the village, and assaulting her. Afraid that the girl might complain against them, they killed her and dumped the body in the backwaters of River Krishna the same day.

Police took the trio to the crime scene on Tuesday night, but could not take up search operations. On Wednesday, Nandyal district SP K Raghuveer Reddy formed five special teams with expert swimmers and launched search operations.

Nandyal MP visits spot

According to sources, police also found paraphernalia used for certain rituals and are inquiring if any black magic was performed at the pump house.

Nandyal MP Dr Byreddy Shabari reached the spot on Wednesday and instructed the police officials to take serious action against the accused. Nandikotkur MLA G Jayasurya was also present.

The SP said they will continue the search operation till the girl’s body is traced. SDRF teams have been deployed to search for the body in the river with the help of five boats.