APCNF joint winner of Gulbenkian Prize

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme, led by Rythu Sadhikaraka Samstha (RySS), has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024, alongside two other pioneers: Padma Shri Rattan Lal (USA/India), a scientist who pioneered a soil-centric approach to agriculture and SEKEM (Egypt) for its Egyptian Biodynamic Association - a network enabling farmers transition to regenerative practices.

The award ceremony was held at Lisbon in Portugal on Thursday, where RySS executive vice-chairman Vijay Kumar and champion farmer Nagendramma Nattem accepted the accolade. The 1 million euro cash prize will be evenly distributed among the three winners to support and expand their agriculture initiatives.

Selected from 181 nominations spanning 117 nationalities, the winners were recognised for their innovative approaches to sustainable agriculture, including biodynamic, natural, and regenerative farming techniques tailored to diverse geographical and climatic challenges. Established in 2020 by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity aims to honour individuals and organisations addressing humanity’s most pressing issues, such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

Vijay Kumar expressed profound joy over APCNF’s win, highlighting it as a triumph for the global regenerative agriculture movement. He attributed the success to the collective efforts of millions of smallholders and rural women who have embraced natural farming practices under APCNF. He emphasised that the award serves as validation of their grassroots-driven approach, addressing both environmental sustainability and economic empowerment.

APCNF, launched in 2016 by the State government, facilitates the transition of smallholder farmers from chemical-intensive agriculture to natural farming methods.

These methods include the use of organic residues, minimal tillage to preserve soil health, reintroduction of indigenous seeds, and crop diversification, including agroforestry. Operating across 5,00,000 hectares and impacting over a million farmers, predominantly women, APCNF demonstrated benefits from the first season, including increased yields, incomes, and nutritional security.

The programme has also contributed to environmental conservation by sequestering soil carbon, reversing land degradation, reducing soil temperatures, and promoting biodiversity.