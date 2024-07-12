CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to boost further growth of MedTech Zone

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated in a programme organised at the Andhra MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The MedTech Zone, a manufacturing hub of medical devices, hosted the event where the Chief Minister inaugurated two new companies.

During his address, the Chief Minister expressed hope for the continued development of the MedTech Zone as a leading global hub of medical technology. He highlighted that the establishment of the MedTech Zone was initiated during his tenure with the aim of making Andhra Pradesh a leader in the medical field.

“In the past, when the idea of setting up a MedTech Zone for medical equipment came up, many people said it was impossible. But now I am very happy to see the success that the MedTech Zone is achieving,” said Naidu.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced due to the change of government in 2019, which led to reduced interest in investment. However, he commended the persistence of the organisation in overcoming these challenges.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the MedTech Zone produced essential medical equipment, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, mobile container units, iLab, and RTPCR kits.

“About 100 ventilators are manufactured here per day. Millions of lives have been saved by providing other medical supplies. I am very happy with these results,” the Chief Minister said.

He also noted the economic impact of the MedTech Zone, stating that over 140 companies operate in the 275-acre area, generating a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, and providing employment to 6,000 people. “Our government is ready to provide all possible assistance to the MedTech Zone. We will provide support from the Central and State governments,” he said.

Looking ahead, Naidu mentioned the upcoming Bhogapuram airport, which he believes will further enhance Visakhapatnam’s connectivity.

He shared his personal connection to the city, recalling his efforts during the Hudhud cyclone in 2014, and the subsequent electoral victories in Visakhapatnam.