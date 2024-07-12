Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior IPS officers booked for attempted murder and conspiracy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Police have registered a case against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officials and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and others based on a complaint by former YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

Raju, who is now a MLA of the ruling TDP, lodged the complaint alleging that he was assaulted by police officials at the behest of Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2021.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested in May 2021 on charges of sedition for making derogatory comments against the YSRCP government and then CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In his complaint to the Guntur Police, the former MP said he was arrested at Hyderabad and was shifted to the CB-CID office in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh without obtaining a Prisoner Transit warrant. At the CID office, the then CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, another IPS officer P Sitaramanjaneyulu and other police officers beat him with a rubber belt and lathi and did not even allow him to take medicines. This was done under the influence of ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged.

Raju also alleged that the police took away his mobile and got its password forcibly. “Sunil Kumar had also threatened to kill me if I did not stop criticising Reddy,” he said in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, Nagarapalem Police of Guntur district registered the case with Sunil Kumar as the first accused, Sitaramanjaneyulu as the second accused, and Jagan Mohan Reddy as the third accused.

Responding to the case registered against him, Sunil Kumar posted on X, “I leave it to your wisdom to understand how an FIR can be filed anew in a case that has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court after three years of proceedings.''