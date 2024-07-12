ICANA-2024 attracts scores of research scholars

VIJAYAWADA: The second International Conference on Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications (ICANA-2024), jointly organised by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)-AP University’s School of Advanced Sciences (SAS) and University of Southern Denmark, is underway at VIT-AP University. The three-day virtual conference, which started on Wednesday, was conducted jointly by SAS and the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), USA in 2022.

VIT-AP vice-chancellor Prof SV Kota Reddy elaborated on the support that the University extends to their faculty members, research scholars and students. The University provides seed grants to facilitate the exploration of new ideas and to conduct research. He highlighted the significant achievements in research at VIT-AP, including research publications and patents granted to faculty members and research scholars each year. The Professor added that the external grants received by VIT-AP University were increasing every year.

Highlighting the University’s progress and reputation in higher education, the V-C pointed out that Outlook Ranking has identified VIT-AP as the number-1 State private University in India.

Providing insights on VIT-AP’s achievements, University Registrar Jagadish C Mudiganti said the institution is recognised as one of the fastest growing Universities in India. He stated that the success of ICANA-2022 attracted a number of participants from across India and the world.

During the inaugural session of ICANA-2024, SAS Dean Prof S Srinivas provided an overview of the School of Advanced Science and highlighted the significance of the conference.