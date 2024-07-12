Minor murder case: Accused found dead in Andhra's Anakapalle

VISAKHAPATNAM: The accused in the murder case of a minor girl in Koppugundapalem village under Rambilli mandal in Anakapalle district, was found dead on Thursday. The body of B Suresh (26) was discovered in an isolated area within the same village, with police suspecting suicide as the cause of death following the murder.

Despite no visible signs of injury, the police have transferred the body to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalli for a thorough postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The police had mobilised 12 special teams in search of Suresh, who was wanted for his involvement in the fatal attack on July 6. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was allegedly assaulted by Suresh with a knife inside her residence, resulting in her death. Subsequent to the incident, Suresh absconded from the scene.

Earlier, Suresh was arrested by the Rambilli police for harassing the same girl and had been in jail. He was released on bail just 10 days before he committed the crime. Investigations into both the murder and Suresh’s death are ongoing, awaiting further response from the postmortem report.