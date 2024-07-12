No arrests in TDP office attack case till July 16: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the police not to take any coercive action against YSRC MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Talasila Raghuram, former advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and YSRC leader Devineni Avinash in the case related to the attack on TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, till the next hearing.

The police registered the case against the YSRC leaders, and arrested some party activists earlier.

The YSRC leaders filed anticipatory bail petitions in the High Court, and they came up for hearing on Thursday before the bench of Justice V Radhakrishna Krupa Sagar.

Government Special Pleader S Pranathi informed the court that Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas would present the arguments in the case and he was suffering from viral fever.

When petitioners’ counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy wanted to present his arguments, the bench said it would hear the arguments of both the sides on the same day.

Sudhakar Reddy sought protection from arrest till the petitions were heard, and following which the court directed the police not to take any coercive action against the petitioners till the next hearing and posted the matter on July 16.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the police not to take any coercive action against former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case related to the attack on N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence when the latter was the Opposition Leader.