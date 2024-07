VISAKHAPATNAM : Asserting that there is no question of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Union Minister of Steel HD Kumaraswamy said he will prepare a note on how to revive RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited) and discuss it with the Prime Minister.

“There is a possibility of reviving the VSP and discussions will be held with the Prime Minister on how to proceed further,” he added.

The Union Minister visited the VSP on Thursday and inspected various sections of the factory and production processes along with senior officials.

He toured various places in the plant, including the coke oven department, blast furnace-3, steel melting shop-2, wire rod mill-2, etc.