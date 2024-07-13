Delhi Public School in Vijayawada celebrates annual awards fete with gaiety

VIJAYAWADA: Fighting hard to win against all difficulties and growing up to be a keen soldier to keep up one’s morale in a desperate situation is crucial, said Commanding Officer of the 10th Andhra Girls Battalion, Guntur, Lt Col SVS Sudharsan.

The annual awards ceremony was organised at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Vijayawada on Friday. The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by Lt Col Sudarsan, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was joined by other dignitaries of the school.

Students from Classes V to XI attended the event, which highlighted their academic achievements. Naina Tabita Sheelam was notable awarded a gold medal for her seven consecutive years of academic proficiency. Various other awards, including the Blue Blazer, Blue Ties, Blue Scholar Badge and Green Scholar Badge, were presented to students across different categories.

Sudarsan emphasised the need for honesty and commitment in achieving one’s goals and encouraged students to maintain high morale in difficult situations.

The academic director of the school, David Raj, directors Pavan Chand and Praveen Kumar congratulated the award-winning students for their hard work. Vice Principal Sanjay Bhatia lauded the students for their enthusiasm for learning.