Naidu claiming credit for Jagan’s mega development projects: Ex-minister Gudivada Amarnath

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed credit for the development projects launched by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Amarnath accused Naidu of focusing on the development of only capital region during his previous tenure as the Chief Minister, ignoring other regions of the State. The Bhogapuram Airport project works gained momentum during the previous YSRC regime.

The previous TDP regime acquired only 377 acres of land out of the total 2,200 acres for the project. The YSRC government acquired 1,900 acres through consultations with the local farmers to speed up the project. About 35% of the airport project works were completed during the YSRC regime, he explained.

He also highlighted the major development projects taken up by the previous regime, including Moolapet port, fishing harbours and medical colleges. Welcoming the move to set up new airports in Anantapur, Moolapet, and other places, the former minister expressed doubts over their completion in the next five years.

Amarnath found fault with Naidu for lack of action to fulfil the latter’s promise of making Visakhapatnam the financial capital of the State. “Unlike the previous YSRC regime, the NDA government has started claiming credit for the BPCL petrochemical complex and oil refinery even before their materialisation,” the former minister said.