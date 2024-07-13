PDS rice worth Rs 215 cr seized in Andhra's Kakinada district

KAKINADA: Strict vigilance will be continued to prevent the PDS rice diversion to black market, said Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili.

Speaking to newsmen at the Collectorate on Friday, he informed that they have seized a total of 51,427 metric tonnes of rice worth Rs 215 crore, which is meant for Public Distribution System in the last 15 days.

He explained the modus operandi of smugglers. As part of the process, PDS rice is polished and altered to increase quality, and illegal exportation of it to other countries via Anchorage Port.

Acting upon information, they have conducted raids on 119 rice mills and 76 godowns in the last 15 days, under the supervision of Joint Collector S Ram Sunder Reddy and Civil Supplies officials.

The PDS rice, which has been seized, was sent to labs for testing to ascertain whether they are recycled or not. As many as 12,184 metric tonnes of rice has been confirmed as recycled rice in the lab tests so far, he revealed.

Shan Mohan warned of severe consequences against those found guilty and informed that they have booked the individuals behind the illegal PDS rice storage.

It has been found that the export of polished PDS rice to foreign countries is being done through the anchorage port and a special inspection team has been assembled with officials from eight departments such as Port, Customs, Police, and Civil Supplies to prevent this illegal activity, he said.

Further, the officials will be setting up special check posts to detect transport of recycled PDS rice on the main roads leading to the port and inside the port.

On the occasion, Ram Sunder Reddy informed that they had taken measures to control the rising prices of essential commodities, such as setting up of special counters to sell red gram at Rs 160 per kg, steamed rice at Rs 49 and raw rice at Rs 48 in 13 places, including Kakinada, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Kathipudi and Tuni across the district.

The JC further said that necessary measures have been taken to control the increasing prices of vegetables by constantly monitoring the demand and supply aspects.