‘Polam Pilustondi’ from July 23 to educate Andhra farmers in crop cultivation

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing and Animal Husbandry K Atchannaidu took charge at the State Secretariat on Friday, and signed six files related to agriculture and allied sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the 'Polam Pilustondi' programme will be implemented across the State from July 23. It has been proposed to conduct the Polam Pilustondi programme for four months each in Kharif and Rabi seasons to create awareness among farmers about modern methods of cultivation. Steps are also being taken to distribute agriculture machinery and tools to farmers, he added.

Accusing the previous YSRC regime of completely neglecting the agriculture and allied sectors, which contribute 35% to the GSDP, Atchannaidu said concerted efforts will be made to restore the past glory of the priority sectors.

The previous regime issued the GO 217 to snatch fish ponds from the fishermen community, and the TDP-led NDA government abolished it to better safeguard the interests of fishermen.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released Rs 10 crore towards subsidy on diesel for the fishing boats, which was scrapped by the previous regime. Livestock census will be taken up in the State to give a big boost to dairy and animal husbandry sectors, the minister revealed.