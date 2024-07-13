VIT-AP University admits 48 students under STARS scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The Vellore Institute of Technology-AP University (VIT-AP) has admitted 48 talented students, who are toppers in the 26 districts in Intermediate Public Examination across the State under its STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.

This initiative aims to provide a transformative opportunity to students from underprivileged backgrounds by offering them a 100% fee waiver for academic and hostel facilities.

VIT-AP University vice-chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said, “Chancellor of the university, Dr SV Kota Reddy, has taken several community development initiatives for the betterment of society. STARS is one such philanthropic activity that started in 2008.

Originally launched for rural students in Tamil Nadu, the scheme has now expanded its reach to benefit academically bright students from economically challenged backgrounds in AP from 2017 onwards. The varsity offers free admission to 52 students each year, selecting one boy and one girl from each of the 26 districts of AP.

These students are district toppers who have studied in government colleges located in remote villages of the State. Today, 48 out of these 52 students received their admission letters.”

Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti also shared the insights on the significance of the STARS scheme.