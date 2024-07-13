Waste management project in Pithapuram on a pilot basis: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said the Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) will be implemented on a pilot basis in his Pithapuram constituency.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pawan Kalyan emphasised the potential to transform household waste into wealth using scientific methods.

He highlighted the necessity of adopting technical procedures to manage solid and liquid waste, stating that the State government can generate significant income from such initiatives. Pawan expressed concern over the public’s disregard for proper waste disposal, warning that this attitude could harm future generations.

“We revere the five elements—earth, air, water, fire, and sky—but have failed to protect them,” he said. The Dy CM suggested providing specialised training to women in self-help groups (SHGs) to achieve desired results. He estimated effective waste management could generate Rs 2,643 crore annually and create employment for 2.42 lakh people.

“Waste collected and processed within 12 hours can be beneficial. Starting from my office, house, and my constituency, we will implement SLRM methods in all 54 panchayats in Pithapuram with the help of trainers,” he said. He directed officials to conduct workshops and presentations with experts, involving representatives from Panchayat Raj, SHGs, and other sectors to educate them on waste management and wealth generation.

Criticising the previous YSRC regime, he pointed out that they failed to release the matching grant for village road development under Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) schemes. “The previous government diverted AIIB funds for other purposes. Had they used the funds as intended, villages would have better infrastructure by now. We are addressing these projects in a phased manner,” he said.