Agriculture Minister lauds APCNF for bagging Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Saturday congratulated Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) for bagging the prestigious Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024.

He said, “In coming days, government will encourage 60 lakh farmers in the State to adopt natural farming and stand as an example for the farmers of other States.”

He thanked the jury and organisers of the Gulbenkian Award 2024. Atchannaidu stated that the APCNF bagged the award while competing with 508 other contestants.

“APCNF was started in 2016 to encourage a new model of farming that will benefit the farmers and the environment. Now, it is being recognised globally and even bagging a prestigious award, making us all proud,” the minister added. He appreciated the efforts of Nagendramma Nattem, a progressive woman farmer, representing 10 lakh farmers from Andhra Pradesh.

He said the prize money of Rs 3 crore will be spent on natural farming and its promotion at the global level. The award will be a crucial turning point in the promotion of natural farming worldwide, he opined.