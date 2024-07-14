Andhra IT minister Lokesh, wife meet ex-British PM Tony Blair

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh along with his wife Brahmani met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and discussed the applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various areas such as government, education, health and politics.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh posted, “Today, @brahmaninara and I had the honour of meeting with Former UK Prime Minister, Mr Tony Blair. Our discussion on the applications of AI in various areas such as government, education, health, and politics, and how we could leverage it to enhance incomes was truly insightful and inspiring. Thank you, Tony, for a meaningful discussion as always. I look forward to working with you on a common agenda.”

Lokesh’s wife Brahmini also posted on X that they were elated to meet Tony Blair, and to have an engaging conversation around the impact of AI in government, education, health, and politics.

AI can serve several purposes, with the end goal being to improve income levels and enhance quality of life, Brahmini added.