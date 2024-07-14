Anna Canteens will be reopened soon: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Anna Canteens will soon be reopened in the State in line with the spirit of Akshaya Patra.

Recounting that 203 Anna Canteens were run by his government in the past, he pointed out that there was never even a single complaint regarding the food supplied by Akshaya Patra, and yet the previous YSRC government closed the canteens.

Naidu attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a temple at Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram in Kolanukonda here. He offered prayers and participated in the ‘Ananta Sesha Sthpana’ (ritual) for Sri Venkateswara temple. Noting that the temple is being built with `150 crore, he exuded confidence that the Hare Krishna Movement is capable of building any number of such projects.

Stating that Akshaya Patra launched an initiative to ensure that no one within a 10 km of Lord Krishna Temple goes hungry, Naidu said the movement has fed 400 crore people in the last 23 years.

Further, Naidu praised the Hare Krishna Movement for its contributions in building temples and preserving culture. He acknowledged the efforts of Madhu Pandit Dasa, Satya Goura Chandra Dasa, and a few IIT graduates, in preserving Indian culture and traditions.