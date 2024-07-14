Anna Canteens will be reopened soon: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Anna Canteens will soon be reopened in the State in line with the spirit of Akshaya Patra.
Recounting that 203 Anna Canteens were run by his government in the past, he pointed out that there was never even a single complaint regarding the food supplied by Akshaya Patra, and yet the previous YSRC government closed the canteens.
Naidu attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a temple at Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram in Kolanukonda here. He offered prayers and participated in the ‘Ananta Sesha Sthpana’ (ritual) for Sri Venkateswara temple. Noting that the temple is being built with `150 crore, he exuded confidence that the Hare Krishna Movement is capable of building any number of such projects.
Stating that Akshaya Patra launched an initiative to ensure that no one within a 10 km of Lord Krishna Temple goes hungry, Naidu said the movement has fed 400 crore people in the last 23 years.
Further, Naidu praised the Hare Krishna Movement for its contributions in building temples and preserving culture. He acknowledged the efforts of Madhu Pandit Dasa, Satya Goura Chandra Dasa, and a few IIT graduates, in preserving Indian culture and traditions.
Highlighting the significance of places of worship, Naidu remarked, “If there were no temples, many crimes and atrocities would occur. Scientists, doctors, and industrialists all pray to God before starting their duties. The Hare Krishna Movement is not only serving God, but also humanity.”
The Chief Minister called for the support and cooperation of all in achieving a poverty-free society and emphasised the importance of family systems in preserving cultural heritage. He assured full support from his government for the construction of the temple and activities of Hare Krishna Gokulam and ISKCON.
Former Chief Justice of India Nutalapati Venkata Ramana, who was present at the event, expressed his pleasure at the construction of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kolanukonda.
Akshaya Patra International President Madhu Pandit Dasa praised the Chief Minister and Justice Ramana for their roles in the auspicious event. He called Naidu the ‘Nava Yuga Dharmaraju’ for his visionary efforts in building the modern city of Amaravati, noting its historical significance as the place where the Pandavas resided and where Goddess Durga fought Mahishasura.
During the event, industrialists Penmatsa Srinivasa Raju and Yalamanchili Krishna, besides the Sakku Group each donated Rs. 1 crore to the Hare Krishna Movement’s Annadanam programme. Srinivasa Raju said his property value increased by `100 crore with the change of government in the State and announced he would adopt 100 families to lift them from poverty to prosperity.