CPM passes key resolutions during two-day conference

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM passed a few key resolutions such as demanding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to convince the Prime Minister not to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, seeking more man-days and remuneration under MGNREGS.

Party polit politburo members also decided to demand the implementation of the TDP-led NDA government’s Super 6 promise and rollback of the gazette notification issued on the Government Pension Scheme (GPS), during its two-day extended State conference held in Vijayawada from July 12.

Party politburo members MA Baby, BV Raghavulu, State Secretary V Srinivas Rao, and others attended the meeting. The CPM will also be holding a seminar on the Polavaram and the white paper released by the State government on the same, on Sunday.