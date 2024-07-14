Andhra Pradesh

CPM passes key resolutions during two-day conference

Party politburo members MA Baby, BV Raghavulu, State secretary V Srinivas Rao, and others attended the meeting.
CPI(M) senior leader MA Baby.
CPI(M) senior leader MA Baby.(File photo | Express)
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM passed a few key resolutions such as demanding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to convince the Prime Minister not to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, seeking more man-days and remuneration under MGNREGS.

Party polit politburo members also decided to demand the implementation of the TDP-led NDA government’s Super 6 promise and rollback of the gazette notification issued on the Government Pension Scheme (GPS), during its two-day extended State conference held in Vijayawada from July 12.

Party politburo members MA Baby, BV Raghavulu, State Secretary V Srinivas Rao, and others attended the meeting. The CPM will also be holding a seminar on the Polavaram and the white paper released by the State government on the same, on Sunday.

BV Raghavulu
MA Baby
Andhra Pradesh CPM

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com