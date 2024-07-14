Four days on, 8-year-old rape victim remains untraced

KURNOOL: Even as the search operation for the eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and pushed into a canal by three minor boys in Muchumarri village in Nandyal district, continued for the fourth consecutive on Saturday without any success, several social organisations, including the Valmiki Welfare Association, protested in the village, demanding action against the accused.

Alur MLA B Veerupakshi, a YSRC leader, visited the village and consoled the victim’s family. Demanding the police to hand over the girl’s body to her family in the next 24 hours, he declared that he would take up a hunger strike if no action is taken against the accused boys. Further, he sought sanction of Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a job for the victim’s family members, and asked the Home Minister to respond to his demands.

Meanwhile, one team each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), comprising a total of 70 personnel, were engaged in the operation to trace the girl’s body in the backwaters of the River Krishna.

The boys allegedly raped the girl who was last seen playing in a park near her house on July 7, killed her and then pushed her into Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation Canal.