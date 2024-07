VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Election Commission of India relieved him from the post of Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena has been appointed as Principal Secretary in the Revenue (Excise) Department.

He will also hold full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (Mines) Department, duly relieving N Yuvraj from full additional charge.

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Saturday.