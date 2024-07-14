Six-month-old infant allegedly raped in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: In a shocking incident, a six-month-old infant was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old paternal uncle in Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Vizianagarm district on Saturday.
The incident came to light following the arrest of the accused on Sunday morning.
According to Bobili DSP Srinivas Rao, the infant’s mother, after bathing the baby and putting her in the cradle, went to fetch provisions in the nearby general store on Saturday morning. At that time the accused went inside the house and reportedly resorted to a heinous deed. There was no one else at that time.
“The baby wailed and hearing it, the mother sent her 10-year-old elder daughter to see what happened. The girl saw that her baby sister was being held by the accused and she was bleeding from her private parts. She rushed back to her mother and told her what she saw,” the police officer explained.
“The mother rushed home and confronted the accused, who was in an inebriated condition. When he tried to flee, the mother tried to attack him with a stick, but he managed to escape. Fellow villagers chased after him but in vain,” he added.
Later the infant was taken to the government hospital in Badangi and later to the government hospital in Vizinagaram. Her condition was reported to be stable.
Meanwhile, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Ramabhadrapuram police, and on the directions of the Vizianagaram SP, Bobbili DSP Srinivas Rao registered a case under the POCSO Act and started an investigation.
“The accused has been identified as Boyana Yerrakanna Dora of Narlavalasa. We arrested him on Sunday morning at his home. We found blood marks on his clothes and sent them to the forensic lab. He will be produced in the court later today,” the DSP said.
Tribal Welfare Minister Gumadi Sandhya Rani and others condemned the heinous incident and stressed stern action against the accused.