Six-month-old infant allegedly raped in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: In a shocking incident, a six-month-old infant was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old paternal uncle in Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Vizianagarm district on Saturday.

The incident came to light following the arrest of the accused on Sunday morning.

According to Bobili DSP Srinivas Rao, the infant’s mother, after bathing the baby and putting her in the cradle, went to fetch provisions in the nearby general store on Saturday morning. At that time the accused went inside the house and reportedly resorted to a heinous deed. There was no one else at that time.