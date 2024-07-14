TDP remarks on Jagan’s 'Praja Darbar' deplored

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC senior leader Ambati Rambabu lashed out at TDP leaders and a section of media for their adverse comments on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed ‘Praja Darbar’ from Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he asserted that Jagan is a man of the masses and always connected to the people. He said the aim of YSRC detractors is to constantly spew venom on the former CM.

“Jagan has never been away from the public. He has met 10 times more people than Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he averred.

Ambati recalled how the former chief minister YS Jagan used to travel by bus during his tours, meeting all sections of the people and helping them in resolving their problems.

“Jagan is currently meeting everyone at his camp office daily from 10 am to 2.30 pm. They include YSRC leaders and common people,” he said.

Ambati lashed out at the TDP for foisting false cases against YSRC leaders, and warned that police need to face severe consequences in the future, if they yield to the pressure of the ruling party. “The ruling party is seeking pleasure by resorting to vindictive politics,” he observed.