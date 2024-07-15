Ensuring peace, safety of women, children is my top priority, says DGP

CHITTOOR: “Ensuring peace and security of the Andhra Pradesh people is my utmost priority,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and added, “We are taking several key measures to make the police department more effective.”

The DGP, along with his family, visited Sri Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Rao outlined plans to increase the use of technology in crime investigation, including widespread deployment of CCTV cameras, drones, and digital forensic tools.

Special measures will be taken to enhance the safety of children and women across the State, including the establishment of family counselling centres, he explained.

The police will be focusing on road safety with the installation of CCTV cameras and traffic signals, along with strict enforcement of rules to reduce road accidents.

The DGP also announced special task forces to combat red sandalwood smuggling and illegal liquor trade, promising stern action against offenders.

“Public cooperation is crucial for us. We need everyone’s support for further development of our State. Let’s work together to maintain peace and security and make our society safer,” the DGP appealed.

Addl SP (Admin) S Arifulla, AR Addl SP G Nageshwara Rao and others were present.