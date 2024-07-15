GMC officials told to expedite works of eight Anna Canteens

GUNTUR : Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to take necessary measures to expedite the renovation works of as many as eight Anna Canteens under GMC limits by the first week of August.

She conducted a review meeting with the engineering department officials here on Sunday. “Tenders worth Rs 74 lakh have been approved for the renovation of the canteens after the State government has decided to reopen Anna Canteens across Andhra Pradesh,” she revealed.

The civic body chief directed the officials to ensure the contractors following all regulations and completing the construction works within the stipulated time.

Kithi noted, “The assistant engineers of the areas concerned in which Anna Canteens are located should conduct regular inspections to ensure the quality of the works is not compromised. Painting works, electricity wiring, fans, switch boards, lights, glass doors and flooring works should be finished and special measures should be taken to set up hand wash points and water facilities.”