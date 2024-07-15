Machilipatnam poised for rapid growth: Kollu

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Mines and Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra has said Machilipatnam is set to witness rapid development in the coming years.

Speaking after receiving representations from people as part of Praja Darbar at the TDP office in Machilipatnam on Sunday, he said the TDP-led NDA government is committed to fulfilling all the election promises one after the other.

A total of Rs. 58 crore will be spent on development of Machilipatnam under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited oil refinery is likely to be set up in Machilipatnam with an investment of Rs 60,000. A BPCL delegation met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently in this regard, he said.

Highlighting the benefits of free sand policy of the NDA government, the Mines and Geology Minister said infrastructure to facilitate industrial development will be created in a big way in Machilipatnam in the coming two to three years.