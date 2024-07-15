Naidu, Shinde discuss mutual cooperation between AP, Maharashtra

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Sunday.

The duo is learnt to have discussed the latest political developments and mutual cooperation between the two States.

Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, went to Mumbai on Saturday to attend the marriage function of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other TDP leaders also attended the function. Naidu met Shinde at the latter’s invitation.

During the meeting that lasted nearly half an hour, it is learnt that both the Chief Ministers focused on development of infrastructure, expansion of opportunities in the digital sector in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Srikanth Shinde and others were present. It may be noted here that the TDP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) are part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.