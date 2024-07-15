RDT to aid government in promoting growth, generating employment

VIJAYAWADA : The Rural Development Trust (RDT) has come forward to extend cooperation to the programmes of the State government.

RDT Director Moncho Ferrer called on Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Sunday.

Lokesh lauded the development activities of RDT in 3,000 villages in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since its inception 1969.

The RDT founded by Vicente Ferrer has been rendering services on par with the government in the construction of hospitals and houses for the poor, extending financial support to the underprivileged, provision of education to children and supply of drinking water in rural areas, he said.

During his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh visited the RDT office and proposed to further expand the services of RDT, along with the government after the TDP came to power. He urged the RDT management to extend support to the government in the generation of employment, women’s empowerment and skill training to youth to provide employment for them.

Responding to the appeal made by the HRD Minister, the RDT management has agreed to come up with a plan of action for the development of basic infrastructure in rural areas, besides generating employment for youth.