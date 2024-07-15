Thotlakonda's neglected rock-cut cisterns call for attention, maintenance

VISAKHAPATNAM : Painting a sorry picture of neglect, the lesser-known five rock-cut cisterns at the Thotlakonda ancient Buddhist site are in dire need of attention.

Located a short distance from the main site, these cisterns are filled with plastic waste, discarded bags, and footwear. Despite their historical significance, these cisterns remain largely unnoticed by tourists due to the lack of a proper pathway. Situated on the same hill, they are accessible by a motor vehicle road up to a point, after which visitors must navigate a rough 200-300-metre path littered with broken beer bottles and other wastes.

The cisterns are often found either dry or filled with garbage, further deterring visitors. According to Lakshman, a freelance guide who has been working at Thotlakonda since 2013, the State Archaeology Department is aware of these cisterns but does not promote them to tourists due to their inaccessibility and the difficulty in remembering the route. “The area’s deserted nature also raises safety concerns for visitors,” Lakshman noted.

During a recent heritage walk, heritage narrator Jayshree Hatangadi stated, “We are telling people that there are 11 rock-cut cisterns. If we claim that number, we should show them all. Telling them there are 11 cisterns but only showing five or six is misleading. The State Archaeology Department can arrange an auto from the main site to the point where the road ends. From there, a guide can lead visitors to see these cisterns. Such historically important sites are rare, and where they exist, we should be proud of them and ensure their proper preservation.”