Unplanned urbanisation takes toll on water bodies in Vizag

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The water bodies in Visakhapatnam are facing severe degradation as they are heavily silted, overrun by invasive species, illegally fenced and converted into plots, besides lack of bund strengthening.

According to the toposheet of the Survey of India, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) encompasses 179 water bodies. Out of these, 115 have an updated status, with 40 requiring immediate restoration. Visakhapatnam has a total of 25 irrigation tanks, 154 ponds, 15 springs and two temple tanks.

Lokesh Sinram, senior project executive from the Centre for Urban Water Resources at the Dhan Foundation, highlighted the adverse impact of unplanned urbanisation of these water bodies. "Urban water bodies and their drains have fallen victim to unplanned urbanisation, facing threats such as encroachment, sewage disposal, groundwater decline, lack of administrative framework, and insufficient community participation," Lokesh said.

"In Vizag, many urban water bodies have suffered from poor maintenance and neglect. This includes inadequate waste management, especially construction and demolition waste around water bodies, and insufficient efforts to control pollution and invasive species. Land reclamation for development and construction has reduced the size of water bodies, and altered their natural flow patterns," he explained.

In the GVMC, there are 98 wards divided into eight zones. It has to be noted that the adverse impact of urbanisation is evident as Zones 3, 4 and 5 lack any water bodies despite covering a significant portion of the city. While water bodies are well known, springs are also vital sources of water. A spring is a natural point where groundwater flows from an aquifer to the earth's surface, influenced by gravity and hydrostatic pressure.