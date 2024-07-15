Vijayawada Municipal Corporation takes action to prevent water logging after heavy rainfall

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)’s in-charge commissioner, Dr A Mahesh, conducted inspections across various areas in the city on Sunday to assess rainwater accumulation and the measures taken to clear it following continuous rainfall over the past two days.

During his visit, he instructed officials to immediately clean the rainwater logging near the retaining wall at the end of the 16th Division Police Colony Road under Circle III and to implement measures to prevent future water accumulation. In the 33rd division, he observed the lack of cleanliness in Satuanarayanapuram and Andhra Ratna Municipal Park. He reprimanded the personnel in those areas and issued instructions for immediate cleaning.

Additionally, he instructed the authorities to take appropriate measures for a permanent solution to address the issue of stray dog menace in the division. The official inspected all areas under Circle One, emphasising the continuous monitoring of rainwater on roads to ensure proper drainage into outfall drains without any hindrance.

He noticed the lack of dumper bins in the he visited. He directed the Assistant Medical Health Officers to instruct their field staff to ensure waster collection is carried out.