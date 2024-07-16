Chandrababu Naidu announces ex-gratia for rape victims

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the heinous crimes against a minor girl and an infant in Muchumarri village of Nandyal district and Ramabhadrapuram of Vizianagaram district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced an ex-gratia for the families of the victims.

While Rs 10 lakh will be extended to the family of the eight-year-old, who was allegedly raped and killed by three minor boys and pushed into a canal in Muchumarri village, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of the six-month-old girl who was raped by her 40-year-old relative in Ramabhadrapuram, Vizianagaram district. “The sum of Rs 5 lakh will be deposited in the name of the infant girl,” Naidu said.

Indicating that stern action will be taken against anti-social elements, particularly those resorting to crimes against women and children, the Chief minister asserted that anti-social elements will not be spared. “We have warned once, twice, and thrice, so they could mend their ways. Now, all that is left is a shock treatment,” he said. Naidu observed that the minds of the people, including children were getting polluted, which is alarming.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed sorrow as the body of the eight-year-old girl in Muchumarri village remains untraced even after six days since the search operation began. She said the Chief Minister has reviewed both cases and ordered the establishment of a special court to address these incidents. “The Chief Minister emphasised the need for stringent reviews against liquor,” she added.

Further, Anitha said strict actions will be taken to deter those who mistreat children.