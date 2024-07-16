Chandrababu Naidu’s white paper is a pack of lies: Merugu Nagarjuna

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC condemned the white paper on ‘Misappropriation of Natural Resources - Land, Mines and Minerals, and Forests’ released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing mediapersons at the YSRC central office on Monday, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna described the white paper as a pack of lies, and said not a single piece of evidence was shown in it to support the allegations made against the previous regime.

He slammed Naidu for being silent on the illegal land grabbing by Gitam University, and said they grabbed 38.6 acres of prime government land in Visakhapatnam.

He hit out at Naidu for his baseless charges pertaining to irregularities in the house sites allotted by the YSRC government, and said it took a unique initiative to provide houses to the poor, giving away 28,000 acres of government land and purchasing another 25,000 acres transparently. Additionally, 4,557 acres were pooled, and possessive certificates were given for 71,811 acres, he said.

On sand, Nagarjuna said soon after the election results, the real theft occurred under Naidu’s watch with sand being illegally taken from behind his house. Under Naidu’s previous regime, the State treasury received zero revenue from sand sales, and reminded that the previous YSRC government implemented a transparent tender process for sand under the supervision of a Central agency.

He said Naidu made false statements about the Land Re-survey and Titling Act initiated by the YSRC government, and explained that the Act provides government guarantee for the lands of the poor. He said the Centre suggested the Act, and dared Naidu to raise his voice against the Act in Delhi.