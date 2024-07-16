Heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on July 16

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of both North and South Coastal districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, isolated places across the State are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph for the same period.

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal off the South Odisha coast and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. Another low-pressure area is likely to form around July 19. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the district administrations. People in low-lying areas were suggested to call toll-free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 during emergencies.

With the heavy rains, the roads of Vijayawada city were inundated. To oversee the situation, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in-charge commissioner Dr A Mahesh on Monday inspected various areas, including Raj Bhavan, Vijaya Talkies, Eluru Road, 27th Division, 28th Division, Bhanu Nagar, Pappula Mill Centre in 29th Division, and Fraserpeta in 49th Division. Dr Mahesh observed that the manhole in the Raj Bhavan area is lower than the road level, causing rainwater to pool above the underground drainage (UGD) manhole. He directed the authorities to raise the manhole to the road level.

Additionally, officials were directed to identify and address similar issues under the supervision of the Executive Engineers of all circles.