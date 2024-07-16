JSA team expresses satisfaction over water conservation in Andhra's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA : The implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) scheme in the NTR district is commendable, particularly the geotagging of all works, said Central Nodal Officer B Madhava Rao during a recent visit to the district. Madhava Rao, along with Technical Officer and Scientist Reshma S Raman Pillai, expressed satisfaction with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) under the JSA, including the “Catch the Rain - 2024” initiative with the theme “Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti.”

The team arrived in NTR district for a three-day visit on Monday. They visited Nunna and Pathapadu villages in Vijayawada Rural mandal, inspecting farm ponds and ring trenches in mango gardens aimed at improving groundwater levels and conservation.

The team also inspected canal plantations, drinking water tanks, recharge pits, and other infrastructure.

Before the visit, the team held a meeting with NTR district Collector and programme coordinator Dr G Srijana. She provided an overview of MGNREGS and JSA’s progress through a PowerPoint presentation. She noted `60.88 crore worth of 4,804 works have been undertaken under the scheme.