Performance of Atal Tinkering labs in Andhra lauded by J-K, Chhattisgarh educational depts

VIJAYAWAD : Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh education departments representatives along with Samagra Shiksha and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), visited Zilla Parishad High School, Penamaluru of NTR district as part of their tour.

The performance of Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) in the schools and various student-designed projects were observed and appreciated.

“Through Atal Tinkering Labs in the State, students are not only inculcating a scientific perspective but also learning ways of life, through which effective education can be provided,” said State Project Director (SPD) of Samagra Shiksha, B Srinivasa Rao.

Later, B Srinivasa Rao met with engineering students who were mentored in the Hub Atal Tinkering Lab at the State Office’s conference hall. In this programme, engineering students who worked with ATLs as part of internships were honoured by the SPD and the guests with certificates. The representatives are scheduled to visit Reddygudem and Movva schools on Tuesday.

The representatives included Tassadduk Hussain Mir (Director of School Education Kashmir), Ashok Sharma (Director of School Education, Jammu), Danish Aziz (Education Specialist, Jammu & Kashmir, UNICEF), Shoaib Dar (Founder, CEO Pi Jam Foundation), Amit Kumar (Teacher), Jagdish Raj Panotra (Senior Lecturer, ATL Nodal Officer DSE Jammu), Jagjeet Singh (Lecturer), Ishfaq Ahmed Mir (Lecturer), Basharat Hussain (Lecturer), and Nisar Dar (Nodal Officer, DSEK).

From Chhattisgarh, representatives included State ATL Nodal Officer Ajay Pillai, ATL Nodal Teachers Anita Singh, Ritu Handa, B.N. Yogi, Dharmendra Ratre, Ashish Srivastava, Assistant Director Sushil Patel, Ranju Kumar (UNICEF State Consultant), and Chaya Kunwar were in the team.