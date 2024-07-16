Quality check: FSSAI lab to be set up in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to take the assistance of the Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI) to check the quality of ingredients being used in making Prasadams and Annaprasadams and procurement of raw materials.

During a review meeting on Monday, TTD executive officer (EO) J Syamala Rao directed the JEOs to make arrangements for FSSAI to establish a dedicated lab in Tirumala to verify the quality of ingredients and raw materials that are used in the preparation of Prasadams, Annaprasadams, as well as the purity of Jala Prasadam in a scientific manner.

He pointed out that the FSSAI will not only help in checking the quality of raw materials, but also assist the TTD in procuring the best ingredients at a less price.

Rao said the rules and norms prescribed by FSSAI shall be followed while inviting tenders for procurement of raw materials. He added that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be prepared for the procurement process.

FSSAI deputy food controller (Andhra Pradesh) N Purna Chandra Rao also submitted a few recommendations on food and water safety measures.