VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Tuesday, approved the new sand policy and the repeal of the AP Land Titling Act. A bill to repeal the Land Titling Act will be tabled during the ensuing Assembly session, which is expected to commence on July 22.

The Council of Ministers also cleared the proposal by the Department of Civil Supplies to avail loans to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore from banks and other financial institutions. They also approved the Agriculture and Cooperation Department’s request to avail a Rs 3,200 crore loan from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) as working capital for purchase of paddy in the fiscal 2024-25.

Briefing the media on the cabinet decisions, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said a resolution approving the abolition of the AP Land Titling Act has been passed, considering the concerns people had raised.

Elaborating the reasons cited by the AP Titling Authority for scrapping the Act, he said as per the Act proposed by the NITI Aayog, the Title Registration Officer (TRO) should be a government official. However, the previous regime made changes to the recommendations, providing scope for ineligible persons to act as the TRO, he added.