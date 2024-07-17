Fathers of two accused boys among five held in Nandyal case

KURNOOL: In a significant development in the case pertaining to the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Nandyal, police arrested five persons, including the three accused minors, and fathers of two of them on Tuesday.

The fathers of the two minors were arrested for their alleged involvement in disposal of the victim’s body in Krishna River. The two other accused have been identified as Katam Yohan and Bolledula Sadgurudu.

Speaking to newsmen at Nandikotkur, Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, along with outgoing SP K Raghuveer Reddy, clarified that they have arrested the fathers of two of the accused for their alleged involvement in dumping the body. Search operation has been extended to cover the entire backwaters of the Srisailam Reservoir in an attempt to locate the body, the SP said.

He said the three minors targeted the girl while she was playing in a park. The accused lured her to the river area, sexually assaulted her and killed her by strangling her neck. Out of fear, they immediately informed their parents and shifted the body with their help. They shifted the body on a bicycle for some distance and later on a bike before dumping it in the backwaters of Krishna River on July 7, he explained.

The police initially booked a missing case based on the filed by the girl’s father on the same day and began a search operation, said the SP. The arrested fathers of the two minors were produced before court.