Former Registrar Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar appointed as Secretary General to Andhra Pradesh Legislature

VIJAYAWADA: Supreme Court former Registrar Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar has been appointed as Secretary General to Andhra Pradesh State Legislature on contract basis. AP Legislature Joint Secretary PV Subba Reddy issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Prasanna Kumar’s term of office as the Secretary General to AP State Legislature will be initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge. The vacancy was caused following the resignation of incumbent PPK Ramacharyulu. The AP Legislative Assembly Speaker has consented for the appointment of Prasanna Kumar for the post.