Andhra Pradesh: Two soldiers from Srikakulam killed in J&K

SRIKAKULAM: Two Army men from Srikakulam district were killed in gun fights with terrorists at two different places in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased were identified as S Jagadeshwar Rao from Vallabharaopeta village in Nandigam mandal, and D Rajesh, a native of Chatlathandra village in Santabommali mandal.

A havildar, Rao was killed in a gunfight with militants on Monday around 8:30 am while he was on patrolling duty in Kupwara. His family was informed of his death around 10:30 am. The soldier’s mortal remains are expected to arrive at the Visakhapatnam airport on Tuesday night. He is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters. Rao’s wife, S Samatha, is a constable in Dimmilada village. Rao had joined the Army in 2003 and served in the 11 Rashtriya Rifles force.

In another incident, Rajesh was among the four Army personnel, who died in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district on Tuesday. A pall of gloom descended Chatlathandra village as the news of his demise reached. His parents are shepherds and he is the eldest of two siblings. Villagers recalled the brave youth, who used to send a part of his salary to help children in the village pursue their academics.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu condoled the death of the two soldiers. He assured the bereaved families that the mortal remains were being transferred to their native villages. Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the martyred soldiers.