AICC secretary urges CM Naidu to address silica sand shortage

VIJAYAWADA: AICC secretary and in-charge of AP CD Meyyappan, in a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, drew the attention of the latter to the short supply of silica sand, which is an essential raw material in the foundry industry. He urged the Chief Minister to address the silica sand shortage on a priority basis.

“The silica sand shortage has halted the work in foundry industries since the first week of June due to new political developments in the State. It has put the livelihood of many people at risk, and they are now facing financial hardship,” he explained.

He urged the Chief Minister to take note of the situation, and initiate immediate measures to resolve the problem. The government should also take measures to reopen the closed foundries by ensuring the stable supply of silica sand, he said.