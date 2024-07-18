AP assembly speaker reopens second gate of Andhra assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Wednesday reopened the second gate of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, which was closed in 2020.

During the YSRC regime, the Assembly Gate 2 was closed citing security reasons by erecting a permanent wall.

Soon after the TDP-led NDA formed the government in the State, the Speaker took the initiative to reopen the second gate of the Assembly.

“It is the minimum responsibility of the government to provide an opportunity to the people to voice their problems. In a democratic system, the gates of the Assembly, the home of democracy, should be kept open. The State is now under the democratic government, which is accessible to the people. This is the People’s Assembly,” the Speaker said.