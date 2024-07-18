Guntur collector urges for special sanitation plan to improve hygiene

GUNTUR: In order to maintain proper sanitation in the district, a weekly special sanitation action plan should be implemented without any flaws, said Guntur district Collector S Nagalakshmi.

She along with Guntur Municipal Commissioner (GMC) Kirthi Chekuri held a review meeting on the special sanitation drive with civic officials here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that safe drinking water supply and proper sanitation are basic requirements of the public and it is the primary responsibility of the district administration to provide them.

A division-wise weekly work plan should be implemented to maintain proper sanitation. She also instructed the officials to strictly implement door-to-door waste collection and shifting of wastes from roadside bins to garbage transfer points as per the schedule.

Engineering and public health department officials should work in coordination to finish the sanitation works in time without fail. As surplus water is available in the Prakasam Barrage, sufficient drinking water should be supplied to all areas in the city.

A team of 16 senior officers has been set up to inspect the sanitation works.