Officials told to halt works at red sand dunes in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following protests by environmentalists against the destruction of Erra Matti Dibbalu, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sent directives to the district authorities on Wednesday to halt all kinds of construction works at the site.
The district officials were advised to stay vigilant against environmentally harmful activities. Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad has been instructed to submit a detailed report on the incident.
After several environmentalists complained to Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the local Visakhapatnam authorities have been directed to stop all activities near the dunes. High-ranking officials, including Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, Revenue, and GVMC officials, inspected the geo-heritage site in Bheemunipatnam, where heavy machinery was operating. The JC expressed anger at the officials, questioning their oversight while heavy JCB machines were at work.
The ongoing work is related to the Bheemunipatnam Aided Co-operative Building Society, which has been excavating and levelling the dunes for some days.
The society is constructing roads using gravel brought from outside to facilitate housing plots and truck movement. Eco-activists are alarmed at these new construction activities adjacent to sensitive area.
Mayur Ashok stated, “After receiving the complaint, we ordered the concerned people to stop the works. I visited the site to assess the situation. According to a 2013 government order, around 280 acres of land was given to the building society."
"However, the GVMC chief city planner confirmed no permits were issued for construction work. We will notify the Collector, form a committee with experts, and seek their opinions on the protection the Erra Matti Dibbalu,” he added.
Following the JC’s field visit, a show cause notice was issued to the Village Revenue Officer and the Mandal Revenue Inspector of Bheemunipatnam for negligence in their duties. Planning Secretary at Thotaveedhi K Ajay Kumar has been suspended by GVMC for failing to prevent unauthorised construction on the related lands.
VMRDA Chief Urban Planner K Sanjay Ratna Kumar, said according to GO Ms No 358 MA&UD Dept., dated December 31, 2019, Nerellavalasa village in Nidigattu Gram Panchayat, Bheemunipatnam mandal, falls under the jurisdiction of GVMC. As the competent authority, GVMC is responsible for issuing permissions and addressing unauthorised developments in the area.