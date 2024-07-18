Officials told to halt works at red sand dunes in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following protests by environmentalists against the destruction of Erra Matti Dibbalu, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sent directives to the district authorities on Wednesday to halt all kinds of construction works at the site.

The district officials were advised to stay vigilant against environmentally harmful activities. Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad has been instructed to submit a detailed report on the incident.

After several environmentalists complained to Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the local Visakhapatnam authorities have been directed to stop all activities near the dunes. High-ranking officials, including Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, Revenue, and GVMC officials, inspected the geo-heritage site in Bheemunipatnam, where heavy machinery was operating. The JC expressed anger at the officials, questioning their oversight while heavy JCB machines were at work.

The ongoing work is related to the Bheemunipatnam Aided Co-operative Building Society, which has been excavating and levelling the dunes for some days.

The society is constructing roads using gravel brought from outside to facilitate housing plots and truck movement. Eco-activists are alarmed at these new construction activities adjacent to sensitive area.